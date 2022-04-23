Sign up
Photo 2059
Robotic Delivery
In Milton Keynes you can get your shopping delivered by land drone!
They trundle along our footpaths avoiding obstacles…
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
Sarah Munnings
@pixiemac
I started my 365 project in December 2012 .... and I'm still here! I love all the support I receive from everyone here, you are a...
Pam Knowler
ace
It always makes me laugh when I see one of these travelling along the path. Presumably they can climb the curb? They haven’t reached our town yet.
April 23rd, 2022
