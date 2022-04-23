Previous
Robotic Delivery by pixiemac
Robotic Delivery

In Milton Keynes you can get your shopping delivered by land drone!

They trundle along our footpaths avoiding obstacles…
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Sarah Munnings

@pixiemac
Pam Knowler ace
It always makes me laugh when I see one of these travelling along the path. Presumably they can climb the curb? They haven’t reached our town yet.
April 23rd, 2022  
