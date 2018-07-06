Previous
Next
When I'm cleaning windows by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 1725

When I'm cleaning windows

Harley loves "cleaning" my garage door using water in a spray bottle and an old teatowel.
6th July 2018 6th Jul 18

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
616% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise