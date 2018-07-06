Sign up
When I'm cleaning windows
Harley loves "cleaning" my garage door using water in a spray bottle and an old teatowel.
6th July 2018
6th Jul 18
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
2817
photos
14
followers
22
following
616% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
CLT-L09
Taken
6th July 2018 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
cleaning
,
harley
,
pjnn
