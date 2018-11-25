Previous
IMG_20181125_092018_696 by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 1772

IMG_20181125_092018_696

My car was trapped outside my house by another car so instead of driving to the coast followed by a long walk I walked to the coast followed by a short seaside stroll. The light for these snaps made it all OK.
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
