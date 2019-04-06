Previous
Yes it's a hair dryer by plainjaneandnononsense
Yes it's a hair dryer

One of tonight's pub goes thought it a good idea to put his pint on the bands speaker. Here's Cal (the drummer) and Pete (the lead singer) trying to dry it out to minimise the damage....it worked and the band played on.
