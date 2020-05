We did it

Today I ran the furthest I've ever run. 8.65km in memory of PC Andrew Harper (number 865) who was killed in the line of duty. It was hot and tough but under the circumstances I just had to keep going. Dan runs faster than me so kept doubling back. Add to that the fact it was really warm, our drinks were in the car and we got lost once we'd finished running which added another 6km no wonder he looks shattered as he waits for me to catch him up and unlock the car.