Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2005
How old
Couldn't see this label on my work computer and thought it might answer the question of how old the computer was so took a pic. Is this better that a gap... Hmm..
17th December 2019
17th Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
2450
photos
14
followers
20
following
550% complete
View this month »
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
Latest from all albums
2008
436
2009
437
2010
438
2011
439
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
CLT-L09
Taken
17th December 2019 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
computer
,
label
,
filler
,
pjnn
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close