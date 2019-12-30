Previous
Next
More decluttering by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2015

More decluttering

Out with family tonight but didn't think to take a photo do this is all I have today...
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
552% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Very therapeutic. Happy New Year.
December 31st, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise