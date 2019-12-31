Sign up
Photo 2016
So blue
Met up with visiting family this morning and couldn't resist snapping as the sea looked so blue today.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
2459
photos
14
followers
20
following
Tags
blue
,
sea
,
beach
,
unedited
,
pjnn
