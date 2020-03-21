Previous
Ready for tomorrow by plainjaneandnononsense
Ready for tomorrow

Harley can't wait for mummy to be mummy Petchey and them all to become the Petchey family so Mummy had this plaque made for him to carry down the aisle. He's also in charge of the rings!
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
