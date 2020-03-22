Previous
They do by plainjaneandnononsense
They do

In January my daughter brought her wedding forward from August due to her dad's ill health so postponing the ceremony wasn't an option. Today she married her best friend. Due to the coronavirus pandemic many family members and friends couldn't attend (my son live streamed the ceremony for them which they watched wearing wedding attire) and the reception and evening do had to be postponed. However not only was her dad able to witness her getting wed he and his physios have worked so hard he was able to walk her down the aisle. This has been her dream and his goal for years.. Not a dry eye in the house! Whatever was missing from the day faded into insignificance.
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Sarah Bremner ace
How lovely for you all. Best wishes to the happy couple....
and also to you.
Our son was to be getting married on April 7th but......strange times!
March 24th, 2020  
plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
@sarah19 Thank you, strange times indeed. At least we both have wedding celebrations to look forward to once these worrying times are passed.... whenever that may be
March 24th, 2020  
