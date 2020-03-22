They do

In January my daughter brought her wedding forward from August due to her dad's ill health so postponing the ceremony wasn't an option. Today she married her best friend. Due to the coronavirus pandemic many family members and friends couldn't attend (my son live streamed the ceremony for them which they watched wearing wedding attire) and the reception and evening do had to be postponed. However not only was her dad able to witness her getting wed he and his physios have worked so hard he was able to walk her down the aisle. This has been her dream and his goal for years.. Not a dry eye in the house! Whatever was missing from the day faded into insignificance.