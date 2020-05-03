Previous
Next
Covid19 testing station by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2145

Covid19 testing station

Biked past our local college today and spotted this
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
587% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise