New running shoes
I often question if I'm a proper runner as I run shorter distances more slowly than most runners I know. Today's delivery of new running shoes caused me to be so excited that yes I do believe I should be classed as a runner!
13th May 2020
13th May 20
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
2721
photos
14
followers
22
following
598% complete
Tags
new
,
run
,
runner
,
trainers
,
running shoes
,
pjnn
