New running shoes by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2184

New running shoes

I often question if I'm a proper runner as I run shorter distances more slowly than most runners I know. Today's delivery of new running shoes caused me to be so excited that yes I do believe I should be classed as a runner!
13th May 2020

