Feeling Loved by plainjaneandnononsense
Feeling Loved

My daughter had no idea I've been craving fresh flowers having not had any for over 12 weeks now. However on hearing I'd been Furloughed and was fearful of future redundancy this was her response!
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Sarah Bremner ace
That's delightful. She knows what you need!!! X
June 12th, 2020  
