Foxgloves in the rain

"Foxglove gloves will have to do" a lyric from Joyce Grenfell's What shall I wear always springs to mind when I see these flowers and then then my mind moves onto "velvet moss my gown so fine and a cobweb apron tied behind, stockings made of fairy wool and a feather fan to keep me cool, I will wear a goblin jacket, neatly buttoned one two three.... They don't write them like they used to!