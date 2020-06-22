Previous
Future Busyness by plainjaneandnononsense
Future Busyness

I'm finding it a little tough to keep busy on the grey wet days since being Furloughed. Hopefully these fab little kits will help and it'll be nice to make something as a future reminder of time spent in lockdown
