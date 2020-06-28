Sign up
Photo 2283
Tiny windfall
Needed to get out the house for some fresh air today. Went for a little walk in my local woods which I've avoided for being busy for 4 months ~ nice and quiet today thanks to how how windy it was.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
2885
photos
15
followers
23
following
625% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
apple
,
woods
,
texture
,
pjnn
