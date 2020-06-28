Previous
Tiny windfall by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2283

Tiny windfall

Needed to get out the house for some fresh air today. Went for a little walk in my local woods which I've avoided for being busy for 4 months ~ nice and quiet today thanks to how how windy it was.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

plainjaneandnononsense

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
