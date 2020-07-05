Previous
What a good memory! by plainjaneandnononsense
What a good memory!

Over 4 months ago whilst babysitting the gang, we watched Toystory4. Harley asked to make a Forkie and I said next time he came to my house we would. This weekend has been his first visit since and yup he remembered...
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

plainjaneandnonno...

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
