Seedhead by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2295

Seedhead

I have no idea what plant this is. The seed head was so big it caught my eye on today's bike ride. It was growing in the verge beside the cycle path but I couldn't see any in bloom so don't know what the flower looks like.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
