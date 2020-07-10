Sign up
Photo 2298
Mixed composition
flowers, foliage, grasses, purple, greens, raindrops and a bee ~ lots of subjects for my lockdown garden shot today.
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
flower
bee
leaves
garden
raindrops
pjnn
