Previous
Next
Spitfire Flypast by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2297

Spitfire Flypast

A rather distant shot but wanted to capture this as a lockdown memory. The spitfire flew over NHS hospitals with Thanks NHS painted on the underside of its wings
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
629% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise