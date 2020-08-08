Sign up
Photo 2326
A love of books
I love books and here's my granddaughter Amelie enjoying a flap book that used to belong to Mummy and Uncle Danny whilst I looked after the gang this afternoon.
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
2941
photos
15
followers
23
following
637% complete
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Tags
book
,
amelie
,
flap
,
pjnn
