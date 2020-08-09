Previous
Understanding numbers isn't always a good thing by plainjaneandnononsense
Understanding numbers isn't always a good thing

150 days we waited for a match.... Covid means we had to watch it on TV instead of being there. This is Harley at the end of the game avoiding seeing the score and being reminded his team lost 54 - 18
