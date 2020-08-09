Sign up
Photo 2327
Understanding numbers isn't always a good thing
150 days we waited for a match.... Covid means we had to watch it on TV instead of being there. This is Harley at the end of the game avoiding seeing the score and being reminded his team lost 54 - 18
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
2941
photos
15
followers
23
following
637% complete
View this month »
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Tags
lost
,
rugby
,
harley
,
score
,
pjnm
,
covid
