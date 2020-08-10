Sign up
Photo 2329
Minion Makeover
Finally got around to taking the stuff from my lockdown clear out to the tip today. These jolly guys are dotted all around the site and all the refuse containers have been painted dark blue and have minions pics attached. It looks brilliant
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
2943
photos
15
followers
23
following
638% complete
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Tags
tip
,
tyres
,
makeover
,
refuse
,
minion
,
pjnn
