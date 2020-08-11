Previous
Good Thinking Grandma by plainjaneandnononsense
Good Thinking Grandma

The gang were coming round to eat their McDonald's lunch in my garden. Getting the picnic table out we used to use when camping worked so well! It's not going back in the loft as I'm sure I'll be using it again soon.
11th August 2020

Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
