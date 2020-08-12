Previous
Al Fresco Breakfast by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2331

Al Fresco Breakfast

Normally I just have a brioche for breakfast. Today I work up extra hungry (and realised I'd forgotten to have tea yesterday) so thought scrambled egg on toast would stop me from spending the entire morning grazing.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

