Photo 2331
Al Fresco Breakfast
Normally I just have a brioche for breakfast. Today I work up extra hungry (and realised I'd forgotten to have tea yesterday) so thought scrambled egg on toast would stop me from spending the entire morning grazing.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
garden
,
breakfast
,
pjnn
