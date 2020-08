Unintentional Running Bore

This was not intended to be my pic of the day. Having gone for an enjoyable run first thing I then struggled to keep busy for the rest of the day. Realisation that this is how it's going to be (Furloughed until the end of Oct, then an 80% cut in hours) really got me down. Despite remembering I needed a pic at one point my wallowing meant I actually forgot to take one. Running selfies on 2 out of 3 days isn't ideal but this is literally my only capture of the day so better than a gap.