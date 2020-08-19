Previous
Singing Selfie by plainjaneandnononsense
Singing Selfie

Taking a selfie of my granddaughter and I when she suddenly started singing Let It Go... So I joined in and here we are mid "o".
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
