Photo 2350
Fuschia
So chuffed with this plant which I grew from a snapped off piece. The original plant struggles in a dry part of my garden but the new plant is thriving in a hanging basket.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
2964
photos
15
followers
23
following
Tags
flower
,
fuschia
,
pjnn
