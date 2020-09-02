Sign up
Photo 2351
Seaside Stroll Day
Yes it's another shot Cleethorpes pier... Taken on a chatty stroll with my friend this morning.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
2971
photos
15
followers
23
following
644% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
2nd September 2020 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
waves
,
pier
,
seaside
,
tide
,
pjnn
