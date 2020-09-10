Previous
Morning Sun by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2359

Morning Sun

Chose to run a little further than normal today so ran to the sea and back. Gave myself a little 2 min break to catch my breath and this snap.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details

