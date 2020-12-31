Previous
Living my best life by plainjaneandnononsense
Living my best life

Never normally have croissant and orange juice for breakfast unless I'm on holiday! These are not normal times, so much seems to be missing... time to grab pleasures where we can..
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
