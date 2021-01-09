Previous
Morning Frost by plainjaneandnononsense
Morning Frost

Finally my back feels as if it could cope with a little run. However there's no way I'm going out there today. Having slipped in icy weather resulting in a broken bone 10 years ago I'm rather fearful when it's frosty...
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
679% complete

Photo Details

