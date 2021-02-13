Previous
I see the sea by plainjaneandnononsense
I see the sea

So blessed to live close to the beach. Today's walk was with my son, exploring the marshes, beach and beck. We got rather muddy but had such a laugh.
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
