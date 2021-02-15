Sign up
Photo 2518
Marine Creature
Spotted on the beach today during my seaside stroll with my friend. I'm guessing you'd still call it a starfish despite it not being at all star like.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3156
photos
17
followers
26
following
689% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
sea
,
beach
,
ocean
,
starfish
,
marine
,
pjnn
