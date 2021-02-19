Sign up
Photo 2522
Home Baking
A stay at home day today. My son was delighted I decided to bake. These remind me of my mum as she frequently made them. They are a cross between a cake and a scone.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
19th February 2021 12:32pm
Tags
cake
,
baking
,
pjnn
,
jam buns
