Photo 2539
Screenshot
Desperate times. I'm 11 days off doing 365 consecutive days which although I've done before it's been quite a while. I forgot to take a pic of the day so please excuse my using this screenshot but it's the only capture I have for 8th march 2021!
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
8th March 2021 4:33pm
Tags
screenshot
pjnn
