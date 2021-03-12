Previous
Next
Time filler by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2543

Time filler

How to keep busy during self isolation....
Change the bedding
Do a load of washing
Peg on line
Wait 10 minutes for the rain to start
Fetch washing in
Place on clothes horses 🤣
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
696% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise