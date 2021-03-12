Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2543
Time filler
How to keep busy during self isolation....
Change the bedding
Do a load of washing
Peg on line
Wait 10 minutes for the rain to start
Fetch washing in
Place on clothes horses 🤣
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3183
photos
17
followers
26
following
696% complete
View this month »
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
12th March 2021 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
washing
,
laundry
,
line
,
pjnn
