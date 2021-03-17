Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2548
Daffodil
These are growing in my front garden. Despite it being sunny their heads are quite bowed so had to capture it from a slightly unusual angle.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3188
photos
17
followers
26
following
698% complete
View this month »
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
2548
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
17th March 2021 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
spring
,
daffodil
,
garden
,
pjnn
