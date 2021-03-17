Previous
Daffodil by plainjaneandnononsense
Daffodil

These are growing in my front garden. Despite it being sunny their heads are quite bowed so had to capture it from a slightly unusual angle.
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
