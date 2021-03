Becoming Proactive

Saw a couple of abandoned shopping trolleys on my home from work yesterday. Had a little chunter to myself about it. Decided I needed to stop moaning and start doing. Today I downloaded the Trolleywise ap and on my way home sent them this shot which tells them where there's an abandoned trolley. You the select the retailer and how many trolleys (in this case 2 ) and they're then collected ..... hopefully!