Previous
Next
Monday is seaside stroll day. by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2560

Monday is seaside stroll day.

Lovely walk in the sunshine, cut a little short as I had a drs appointment (hopefully the nausea I've felt for the last 10 days will soon stop now I've got meds to sort my ear out ).
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
701% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise