Photo 2560
Monday is seaside stroll day.
Lovely walk in the sunshine, cut a little short as I had a drs appointment (hopefully the nausea I've felt for the last 10 days will soon stop now I've got meds to sort my ear out ).
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3201
photos
17
followers
26
following
701% complete
View this month »
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
2560
Tags
sand
,
sky
,
sea
,
beach
,
clouds
,
seaside
,
tide
,
pjnn
