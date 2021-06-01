Sign up
Photo 2623
Can you see the sea?
My friend's toe hasn't healed enough yet to do our normal walk. We did a shorter one and stopped for coffee and cake ( or in my case juice and fruit loaf) half way. It was high tide and very misty.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
1st June 2021 11:01am
Tags
beach
,
fog
,
seaside
,
mist
,
fruit loaf
,
pjnn
