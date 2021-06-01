Previous
Can you see the sea? by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2623

Can you see the sea?

My friend's toe hasn't healed enough yet to do our normal walk. We did a shorter one and stopped for coffee and cake ( or in my case juice and fruit loaf) half way. It was high tide and very misty.
