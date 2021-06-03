Previous
Are you sitting comfortably? by plainjaneandnononsense
Are you sitting comfortably?

I was babysitting tonight and Harley seems to have discovered a new way to sit whilst watching TV. I will not be trying it for myself!!
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
