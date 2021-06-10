Previous
Sky over the terraces at The Jungle by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2632

Sky over the terraces at The Jungle

I hadn't planned on attending tonight's away game at Castleford but my daughter had a ticket but is currently self isolating so offered it to me! It was a really enjoyable match with a win for "my" team.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

