Previous
Next
Light and Shade ( pun intended!) by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2643

Light and Shade ( pun intended!)

Wanted to mark the longest day with a light related shot! It's been a murky day with no sunshine so took this pic of my ceiling light. I haven't edited it as I liked the contrast without.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
724% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise