Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2643
Light and Shade ( pun intended!)
Wanted to mark the longest day with a light related shot! It's been a murky day with no sunshine so took this pic of my ceiling light. I haven't edited it as I liked the contrast without.
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3285
photos
18
followers
28
following
724% complete
View this month »
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
21st June 2021 9:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
bulb
,
shade
,
pjnn
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close