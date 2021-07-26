Previous
Next
Looking after our world by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2678

Looking after our world

This wonderful sculpture is to encourage promenade users to recycle their plastic.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
733% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise