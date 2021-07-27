Sign up
Photo 2679
Today
This morning my daughter treated me to a manicure and this afternoon my (very patient) friend started to teach me to crochet!
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
1
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3323
photos
18
followers
28
following
733% complete
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
2673
2674
2675
644
2676
2677
2678
2679
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
27th July 2021 9:35pm
Tags
polish
,
craft
,
creative
,
wool
,
crochet
,
manicure
,
nailed
,
pjnn
Lin
ace
Lovely nails! I've never mastered crochet, but my sister loves it
July 27th, 2021
