Previous
Next
Today by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2679

Today

This morning my daughter treated me to a manicure and this afternoon my (very patient) friend started to teach me to crochet!
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
733% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Lovely nails! I've never mastered crochet, but my sister loves it
July 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise