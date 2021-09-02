Sign up
Photo 2716
Lacking focus!
Not as sharp as it could be - taken on my walk home through the park from the bank.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
plainjaneandnononsense
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details
Camera
VOG-L29
Tags
white
,
flower
,
fly
,
daisy
,
pjnn
Lin
ace
Great presentation
September 2nd, 2021
