Counting my blessings! by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2804

Counting my blessings!

Not been able to drive my car since August - which despite the smattering of snow means I don't have to stand outside freezing whilst clearing the windscreen!
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

