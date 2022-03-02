Previous
Next
All Lit Up by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2896

All Lit Up

This year I received some candles as part of my secret Santa gift. Today I'm burning a seasalt and cotton one in the holder I received as part of my secret Santa gifts a few years ago.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
793% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise