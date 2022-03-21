Sign up
Photo 2914
Oops
Completing an old (40 years +) jigsaw today to ensure it's all there before getting rid. Pushed the table to stand up and I now have a floor puzzle! Given the puzzles ages it not as interlocking as today's so I had to start again from scratch!
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
21st March 2022 12:00pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
accident
,
jigsaw
,
floor
,
oops
,
puzzle
,
pjnn
