Oops by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2914

Oops

Completing an old (40 years +) jigsaw today to ensure it's all there before getting rid. Pushed the table to stand up and I now have a floor puzzle! Given the puzzles ages it not as interlocking as today's so I had to start again from scratch!
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
